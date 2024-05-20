Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. 482,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,540. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,057,597 shares of company stock worth $133,485,973. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 91.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

