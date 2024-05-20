Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 667 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors -15.94% -43.66% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors 126 576 869 14 2.49

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million $271.96 million 6.99 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors $1.06 billion $77.76 million 70.26

Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Co. III pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.