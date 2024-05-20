BNB (BNB) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $570.51 or 0.00854472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $84.20 billion and $1.43 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,245 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,586,283.3694888. The last known price of BNB is 579.6621665 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2162 active market(s) with $1,383,097,993.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
