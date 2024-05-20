BNB (BNB) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $570.51 or 0.00854472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $84.20 billion and $1.43 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,586,245 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

