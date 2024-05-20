BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 16,208 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.11% of FedEx worth $70,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

FDX stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.71. The stock had a trading volume of 899,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.66. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

