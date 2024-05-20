BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 315,022 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 0.18% of KeyCorp worth $24,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,852,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,362,402. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

