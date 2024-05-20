BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 8,243 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $103,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plexus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Plexus Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,662. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,731 shares of company stock worth $3,449,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

