BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 232.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,719 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of HP worth $39,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $31.83. 5,590,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

