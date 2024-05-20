BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $28.37 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 315,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CONMED news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub bought 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,872.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

