BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,263 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned about 0.27% of Autodesk worth $141,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.83.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,674. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average of $236.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.