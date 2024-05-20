BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,434 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Jabil worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of JBL traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.09. 3,271,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,858. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.49.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

