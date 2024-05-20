BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 14,538 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $59,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Repligen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.78. 319,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,083. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 688.43, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

