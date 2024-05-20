BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Sells 2,317 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.93% of Vericel worth $32,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,123. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,004.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,739.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

