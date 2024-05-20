Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 1.8%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.42 and last traded at $188.28. Approximately 2,135,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,144,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

