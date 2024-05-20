BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BOK Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

