Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.13.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$32.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.28.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.060066 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

