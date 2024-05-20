Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.77. 127,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.69 million, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 864.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

