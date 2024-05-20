Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,599,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

