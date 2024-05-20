Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$290.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$310.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.

Shares of BYD opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$276.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$278.59. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$228.56 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

