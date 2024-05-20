Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Buy at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$290.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$310.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$301.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.6 %
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boyd Group Services
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.