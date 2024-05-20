Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 821 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Target by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 192,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 136,450 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 694.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Target by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 36,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.47. 1,739,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,495. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

