Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 37.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 35,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.56. 189,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.56. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

