Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 169,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY remained flat at $81.42 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 780,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,193. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

