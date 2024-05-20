Brady Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,898,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,014,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16,195.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 849,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,560,000 after purchasing an additional 844,128 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,255,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,447,000 after purchasing an additional 607,199 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock worth $3,458,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.01. 553,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.91.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

