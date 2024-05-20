Brady Family Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.27. 469,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

