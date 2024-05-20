Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $7.47 on Monday, hitting $363.74. 1,003,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.60 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

