Brady Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,147,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day moving average of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $224.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

