Brady Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $451.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,593. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $442.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

