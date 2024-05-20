Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,081 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $28,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 537,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.