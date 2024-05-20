Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $84,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,986 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.15. The company had a trading volume of 725,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.96 and its 200 day moving average is $303.37.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

