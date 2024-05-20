Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Omnicom Group worth $45,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 85.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.21. 905,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,880. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

