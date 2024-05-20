Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $108.19 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,879 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.23% of American International Group worth $108,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

