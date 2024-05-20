Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $92.62 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 232.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352,208 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises about 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $92,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $56.74. 2,691,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

