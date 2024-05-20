Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of W. R. Berkley worth $40,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 692,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.
W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. R. Berkley
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.