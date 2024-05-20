Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of W. R. Berkley worth $40,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.67. The company had a trading volume of 692,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.