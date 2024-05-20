Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 197,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $91,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.9 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. 1,857,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

