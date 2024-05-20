Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $36,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,923.81. 246,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,704. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,822.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

