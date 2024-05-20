Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 25,811 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $47,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA traded down $3.17 on Monday, reaching $106.19. The stock had a trading volume of 267,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,407. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

