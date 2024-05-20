Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,692,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,056,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 1.91% of Fortrea as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRE traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,258. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

