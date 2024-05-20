Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 318,449 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 318,449 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for 4.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $324,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth $9,884,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 127,675 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

