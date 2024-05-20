Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 913,442 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,904,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 913,442 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises about 2.1% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.24% of CEMEX worth $138,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

CEMEX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 2,303,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,422. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

