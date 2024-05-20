Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stake Lessened by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth $61,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $358,792.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $390,924.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,690.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $358,792.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,546.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock worth $1,543,511. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.