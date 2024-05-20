BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. BRC has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.01.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in BRC by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,459,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,123,157 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BRC by 106,550.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

