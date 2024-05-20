BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.68

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 82597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

BrightView Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 977.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

