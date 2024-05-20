British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.50

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.00).
British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,358.33 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.93.
British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile
British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.
