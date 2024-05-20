Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.54 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

