Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 130.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,924.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 105.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CNX opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.