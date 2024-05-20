Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $84.08

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

