Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 958,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 506.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,067 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

