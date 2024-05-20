Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,884,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,253 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 1.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $54,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.00. 449,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

