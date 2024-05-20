Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $24.09. 10,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $24.52.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,835,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,395,744.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Alberto J. Paracchini sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $44,499.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 197,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,429.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 7,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,676.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,835,145 shares in the company, valued at $244,395,744.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,060 shares of company stock worth $208,084 and have sold 26,909 shares worth $565,928. Company insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

