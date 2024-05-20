Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadiz

In other Cadiz news, CEO Susan P. Kennedy purchased 25,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,572.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Cadiz by 116.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,105,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,576 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 70.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 113,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 212.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

