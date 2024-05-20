Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins upped their target price on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Shares of CGY opened at C$58.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.11. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$46.27 and a 12 month high of C$64.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

